Music industry peers mourn passing of pianist Victor Mbotho

DJ and producer Black Coffee has joined friends, fans, and students of of pianist and music teacher Victor Mbotho in mourning his passing.

Mbotho died after battling a short illness.

He was part of the legacy group consisting of Jeph Nomvete, Mzwandile Kunene, Lungile Kunene, Oscar Mongezi Dlamini, Eric Moema, Vusi Jele, and Simon Lezy Bazeyidio.

They released the project Echoes Za se Mzansi in November 2016 and taught Music Arrangement at Central Johannesburg College.

Music industry peers, including Demor Sikhosana, have expressed their grief.

Black Coffee confirmed the news and shared a memory of Mbotho with long-term High school friends Camagu Mabuya and Mnqobi Shoba in a music group.

Remembered by loved ones

Friends shared how Mbotho had a great sense of humour even in challenging times.

“He would’ve made a joke about this whole situation. ‘Dudu, bro, bathi ndiswelekile iyuuu, but that one doesn’t fit me.’ And we would’ve laughed about it. I’m deeply hurt because I had plans to visit you, but I didn’t get the chance,” said Dudu Makhoba.

“You’ve always been so positive about life, and when you fell ill, I thought ‘he’ll bounce back, it will pass’. We even talked about it, and I believed you’d be back on your feet soon. Thank you for the love, the music, the teachings, and the memories we’ve shared. You’ll forever be cherished. Rest in peace, Mr. Mbotho.”

Mosa Molotsane said he was a musical genius.

“I am so, so shocked beyond words by the news of your passing. I didn’t know when you asked me earlier this year how long it took to get to my house would be the last time we spoke,” she said.

Selfless musical genius

“You have run your race. You have touched lives. And you loved God and music. You have contributed a lot to mine. Thanks for all the musical lessons you gave me. Thanks for the confidence you built in me and for making me realise and believe in my God-given gift and talent. You always believed in me. Thanks for the piano lessons you gave me, I will continue to perfect them.”

Mondli Mavundla called him a selfless pianist.

“One of the few leaders who was not jealous or threatened when God was raising gifts in his leadership. But he gave his full support. In a society where Pastors, musicians, and leaders are jealous and threatened by upcoming talent in their space, you never did.”