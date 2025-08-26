Music legend Richard Siluma collapsed at Samro offices, died few days later

Music legend Richard “Saggy Sagila” Siluma has tragically passed away after collapsing at the Southern African Music Rights Organisation’s (Samro) offices. He was 71 years old.

The African Dance hitmaker reportedly suffered a stroke on August 11 and died two weeks later at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg.

A friend, who was with Siluma when he collapsed, told Sunday World: “On August 11, he visited Samro to enquire about his royalties. He also requested a financial advance, which was allegedly denied.

“On his way out, he suffered a stroke and collapsed. Samro officials rushed him to the hospital, where he passed away a few days later.

“We don’t know whether the stroke was related to Samro denying his request or just a coincidence.”

Siluma’s son, Ntokozo, confirmed the heartbreaking news but denied rumours that his father had requested a financial advance.

“He did collapse at the Samro offices, and officials rushed him to the hospital. According to them, he was there to sort out paperwork and seemed healthy and happy, even joking,” Ntokozo said.

“But on his way out, he collapsed and became unconscious. He was diagnosed with high blood pressure at the hospital and never recovered. He passed away on Monday.”

Financial advance disputed

He continued: “As a family, we are not aware of him requesting a financial advance. We don’t know where that allegation came from and cannot confirm it.

“This week, we shall release a statement detailing everything, including memorial and funeral details.”

He added that Siluma had been healthy prior to the incident.

“We are shocked and still trying to process this news. He was busy with music and had no health issues, so his collapse was shocking.

Siluma, who burst onto the music scene in the 1970s, scored a massive hit with African Dance in 1985.

He went on to produce and work with iconic artists including Lucky Dube, Stimela, Ukhamba Lomvaleliso, Izingane Zoma, and Sinakho.

Samro was approached for a comment but had not responded at the time of publication.

