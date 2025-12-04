Music producer Prince Kaybee opens up on intimacy struggles

Music producer and DJ Kabelo Motsamai, popularly known as Prince Kaybee, has left social media stunned after penning a deeply personal reflection about his complicated relationship with sex, intimacy and emotional connection.

In a series of candid posts, the award-winning DJ pulled back the curtain on wounds he says stem from childhood trauma and were later intensified by fame.

“I think sex is whack,” he wrote bluntly.

Childhood trauma

“From being molested as a child to now being an adult with numerous therapy visits, I can tell you that I might have been having it for the wrong reasons.”

Kaybee says that when his career exploded, his unresolved issues followed him into adulthood, only this time, with easier access to sexual encounters.

“With all the internal issues I had growing up, I became rich and famous. Suddenly I had access to sex with anyone I wished. That was the beginning of a monsoon of a life,” he admitted.

The producer explains that as he grew older, he realised that he does not experience sex the way most people do. He says he rarely initiates it and struggles with the idea that intimacy requires shared effort.

“It’s not something I really do a lot, as it requires a lot of compromise. You should be able to do it with the other person even if you didn’t initiate it, and I do not like that.”

Kaybee added that emotional closeness can feel overwhelming for him.

Can’t embrace nor receive love

“My relationship with sex is also defined by how I get uncomfortable when shown compassion,” he said. “I repel any form of love because I am fine without it.”

Love, he says, feels foreign, especially when people link it directly to sex.

“In most cases when people have sex, they say they make love. Love being something that makes me uncomfortable with how it’s defined in modern times.”

He went on to describe himself in terms that shocked many followers.

“I am a ps**chopath, I feel less,” he wrote. “What you see out there is a distorted understanding of who I really am. But I am not going to fight it — your truth, your rules.”

Kaybee also acknowledged that people were hurt along the way as he grappled with his emotional and sexual disconnect.

Picking up the pieces, moving on

“A lot of people got hurt and kids were born,” he wrote.

“There might have been pressures to maintain a healthy sexual relationship with anyone I see. But that does nothing but take from me.”

The star ends his reflection by accepting that intimacy may never be something he fully grasps.

“I now understand that intimacy is something I will never get to fully grasp. And I think I’m okay with that.”

The revelations have sparked intense debate across social media, with many praising his honesty. This while others express concern about the pain he’s carried for years.

