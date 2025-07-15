Music sensation Sho Madjozi’s ‘baby shower’ sparks buzz

Rumours are swirling around South African rapper and cultural icon Sho Madjozi, with reports suggesting she recently celebrated a baby shower, fuelling speculation that she may be expecting a child with rapper and producer Gemini Major.

A deep throat claiming to be close to the pair tipped off Sunday World, alleging that the “Huku” star is pregnant and recently hosted a vibrant baby shower, details of which were reportedly shared in a now-viral TikTok video by Nelly’s Events.

The speculation began when a source, who requested anonymity, told Sunday World that Sho Madjozi, born Maya Wegerif, was “overjoyed” about her pregnancy and had celebrated with close friends and family at an intimate baby shower.

The source claimed that Gemini Major, known for his production work and collaborations with artists like Nasty C, was the father, citing their long-standing professional relationship and rumoured personal connection.

A TikTok video allegedly posted by Nelly’s Event, an event planning company, reportedly showed a colourful setup with pastel decorations, balloons, and a cake adorned with baby-themed toppers, hinting at the celebration. However, Sunday World could not independently verify the video, as it appears to have been set to private at the time of reporting.

Sho Madjozi, a BET Award winner and beloved figure for her vibrant Xitsonga-inspired music and fashion, has faced pregnancy rumours before. In 2022, she took to social media to shut down similar speculation, stating, “First things first, I’m not pregnant. Let’s just start there.” Her firm denial at the time has left fans cautious about jumping to conclusions now.

Neither Sho Madjozi nor Gemini Major, whose real name is Benn Gilbert Kamoto, has commented publicly on the latest rumours. The pair’s history, which includes a professional collaboration on the 2020 track Nekedi and earlier public exchanges where Gemini Major questioned Sho’s rap credentials.

Sho Madjozi’s team has not responded to Sunday World’s requests for comment, and attempts to reach Gemini Major for details about the alleged baby shower were unsuccessful.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content