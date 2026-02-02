Music sensation Tyla continues prolific run as she bags another Grammy

Global sensation Tyla has once again flown the country’s flag high after winning a second Grammy, cementing her place as one of Africa’s biggest music exports.

The Johannesburg-born star won Best African Music Performance at the 2026 Grammy Awards for her hit song Push 2 Start, marking her second victory in the category since it was introduced by the Recording Academy in 2024.

The awards ceremony was hosted by South African comedian Trevor Noah, who returned for a sixth and final time.

The win comes just two years after Tyla made history with her debut Grammy for the international smash Water, a moment that catapulted her from being a local favourite to a global pop powerhouse.

Push 2 Start, taken from the deluxe edition of her debut album, blends amapiano, pop, and R&B, a sound that has become Tyla’s signature and continues to resonate with audiences worldwide.

This year’s category was fiercely contested, featuring some of Africa’s biggest names, including Nigeria’s Burna Boy, Davido, Ayra Starr, and East Africa’s Eddy Kenzo, but Tyla emerged victorious once again.

Tyla credits team, fans for achievement

Although she was not present to receive the award during the pre-telecast ceremony, the singer expressed gratitude for the recognition, crediting her team and fans for supporting her journey.

At just 24, Tyla’s rapid rise has been nothing short of remarkable, with sold-out international tours, chart-topping singles, and now two Grammys to her name.

Tyla’s Push 2 Start single has won several awards, including Best Afrobeats at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

Billboard crowned her 2025’s #1 Afrobeats artist in America after dominating the charts in 2025 with a whopping 11 songs.

Tyla’s latest single, Chanel, is currently number one on the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart.

Her continued success signals a powerful shift for African music on the world stage, with South African sounds firmly at the centre of global pop culture.

