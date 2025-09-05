Music was never about fame but healing and connecting, says Bucie

Busisiwe Nolubabalo Nqwiliso, affectionately known to music lovers as Bucie, has never allowed herself to be boxed in.

For Bucie, music is not about fitting neatly into a definition but about living authentically.

“My identity does not have to fit into anyone’s box,” she told Sunday World. “For me, it has always been about making music that feels authentic, whether that is love songs, spiritual songs, or simply expressing the fullness of who I am.

“Thriving, to me, is being able to look at my journey and say, ‘this is my story, told in my voice without regret or apology’.”

It has not been an easy road. Like many women in the music industry, Bucie has had to push back against pressure to sound more commercial, to compromise, and to bend for the sake of success. But she has always returned to her “why”.

“Music was never about fame. It was about healing and connecting. Holding onto that truth has always guided me,” she said.

Her defining moment came when she decided to claim her space as more than just a collaborator.

Known early on for her powerful features on hit records, Bucie made a bold decision to step into the spotlight as a solo artist.

“That changed everything,” she reflected. “It gave me the courage to tell my story; essentially, my independence.”

New music in the works

She shared that no opportunity has presented itself for new music with Black Coffee yet.

“There’s a song that I started with Kabza De Small; at some point, we are going to finish it. I am busy recording with old and new collaborators; new music is definitely in the works.

“I also have an intimate show coming in October, continuing with the series I started last year. We will be having it at Untitled Basement on October 4.”

As an artist, mother, and woman, Bucie has become an inspiration to many.

“I want young women to see that it is possible to have a career, a family, and a voice without losing yourself. Uniqueness is the power no one else can bring what they bring.”

Looking back, she acknowledges the barriers she faced as a young woman in the music industry.

“Many people did not see beyond the image; they did not expect depth or longevity. I broke through by letting the music speak louder than anything else and by proving, time and time again, that I had staying power.”

Her authenticity has been her anchor, and her cultural heritage remains her foundation.

“The rhythms, the language, the stories — it is all part of who I am. When I sing, I carry that with me, and people feel it even if they don’t understand every word,” she said.

Trust your gift

Motherhood, she explained, has been her most transformative chapter. “It gave me a new lens through which to see the world and deepened the meaning of everything I do.

“Both triumphs and setbacks shaped me equally. They taught me resilience, humility, and the importance of purpose.”

Today, Bucie stands proudly as part of a legacy of women shaping South African music, a lineage that includes icons such as Brenda Fassie, Lebo Mathosa, KB, TK, Elle, Letta Mbuli, Abigail Kubeka, Busi Mhlongo, Sibongile Khumalo, and Lira.

“I never set out thinking about legacy; I just wanted to sing. But to now be acknowledged as part of something bigger than myself is truly an honour.”

Her message to her younger self, and perhaps to the young women who look up to her, is simple yet profound: “Trust your gift.

“Do not let fear or doubt make you shrink. What you carry is enough, and the world needs to hear it.”

