Musician King Monada proposes in style

By Somaya Stockenstroom
King Monada

Musician King Monada used the opportunity of Valentine’s month of love to propose to his girlfriend, Lerato Ramawelaon.

He announced the proposal on Instagram, by posting a video of him getting down on one knee, in a beautiful natural setting.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by King Monada (@kingmonadamusic)

The two have been dating for ten years. The Limpopo born Malwedhe hitmaker received congratulatory messages from several celebrities.

“The King siyabonga Qhawe lakith,” said musician Big Zulu.

Meanwhile, Lady Du said she wants to gift the couple through song.

“OMG I love this so much! Please, I’d like to personally write a love song for your wedding and perform it free of charge,” she said in the comments section.

