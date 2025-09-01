Musician Mbuso Khoza cries foul for shooting blanks on SAMAs

Mbuso Khoza has expressed disappointment that, despite years of making music, he has never received a South African Music Award (SAMA).

The SAMAs will be hosted in November after the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) revealed the nominees in an intimate gathering at Rocket, Johannesburg, last week.

Actor, musician, and culture practitioner Mbuso Khoza recently noted that after almost two decades of making emotive and educational music, the SAMAs have never acknowledged his contribution to the South African music industry.

His distinct voice is the opening theme song on Mzansi Magic’s Shaka iLembe, which enjoys more than 3.6-million viewers.

His latest work is with iconic Grammy winners Ladysmith Black Mambazo and jazz music marvel Nduduzo Makhathini.

Awards do not define potential

This year, Khoza turned 47 years old, and he was joyful to reach this milestone after being awarded Best Supporting Actor for his role in Masinga The Calling at the Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and TV Awards.

He has previously also won a Metro FM Award and other prestigious awards. However, Khoza noted that with almost two decades of making music, he has not clinched a SAMA.

“I’m probably one of the first artists of my calibre not to get an award at the SAMAs,” he chuckled. “I have noted that, but I am not offended. Awards are a symbol of appreciation.”

He stated that awards do not define one’s capabilities or potential.

“If the judges were working on votes, and some of them do not like you, then you might not make it to the list,” he said.

“I have been nominated about five times for the SAMAs, and I never won. I was trained at a young age not to feel entitled. The work I do extends far beyond just award ceremonies.

Healing the nation

Khoza said he has trained himself from a young age not to take awards personally.

“The work I do is the reward, not just receiving a trophy. I learnt about it earlier in my life. Therefore I don’t take it to heart.”

Khoza said his work is about healing people through music and not collecting trophies.

On September 28, he will be hosting the Amahubo Symphony – a first of its kind, celebrating Zulu identity, ancestral knowledge, and oral tradition – at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg.

“People are depressed; they need healing. That is what my event will be about. We will discuss mental illness to deal with depression.”

His journey with mental wellness, anxiety, and depression inspired the event. “This is because of many suicidal thoughts. I’m not promoting an agenda; I just want to share my experience.”

In the near future, he plans to open a church where people will learn life lessons without any tithe or financial offerings.

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content