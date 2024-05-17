Musician Queen Lolly says she had to live out of her car and crash in with friends for months to be able to save money to buy a truck for her business. The Afro-soul singer, born Nomfundo Shezi, purchased a truck for her logistics business this week. She follows in the footsteps of other musicians, including Big Zulu and Prince Kaybee. Speaking to Sunday World on Thursday, the excited muso said this took her months of sacrifices and hard labour to achieve. Overwhelming, daunting experience “When I start talking about this I get anxious because I have mixed . I cried when I first collected it. Even on the second day I was still crying because I feel like God loves us all. I am so scared because I feel like this is too big for me, I looked at it and I was so sad. Because my parents are not around to see it. I am very overwhelmed. And I feel so good, and this is it,” she said. The singer added that she also had to give up her home and spending time with her daughter in order to purchase the truck. “I sacrificed a lot, I had to let go of fashion, trending and certain people. Family and… time with my daughter because I just wanted to work for her. I had to move out of my place and rent it out so that I can save. It’s one of those things that make me emotional because it was a lot I had to do,” she said. Queen Lolly, who has made headlines over the years through controversial podcast interviews and her relationships with high profile men, says she has had to change her way in order to prepare for this new journey. Sacrificed a lot just to buy truck “Buying a truck is no child’s play. Going into business with something this big is no child’s play. I was young, but today I can definitely see that I am a big girl, I am business-minded. The trucking business is not something I thought would happen but when we grow we check where God directs us. I chose a path that is different, I really just want to challenge myself,” she said. Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content