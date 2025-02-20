Musician Suthukazi Arosi has died

Musician Suthukazi Arosi has sadly passed away at the age of 64. The news of her death was confirmed by the family spokesperson and friend Bongani Mahlangu.

Mahlangu told Sunday World: “We are still bereaved and absorbing the shock. Therefore, we cannot communicate much at this stage, but we will give updates at a later stage.”

Earlier this year, it was reported that in October 2024, Arosi was allegedly diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, however, doctors were still trying to figure out the type of cancer she had.

The singer, who hails from the Eastern Cape, was reportedly in and out of hospital and was due for more chemotherapy sessions.

“In the last few months, Suthu, 64, has been in and out of hospital undergoing chemotherapy treatment. All this time, she has been able to fight for her life through the grace of God and care from loved ones and friends. Throughout her 40-year career in the arts, Suthu used her talent to advocate for the African philosophy and a culture of uBuntu – Motho ke Motho Ka Batho,” said Mahlangu at the time.

“While doctors are still trying to figure out the type of cancer tormenting Suthu, there is hope and belief she will soon be back on her feet. She has more chemotherapy sessions to undergo, and the bills are mounting. Thus, the Arosi family is pleading for support and assistance from those in a position to help.”

At an early age she immersed in music and studied ballet and modern jazz in Cape Town before moving to Johannesburg to pursue a music career.

