Muzi Mthabela accuses fellow actors of using muthi on set

Seasoned actor and staunch Christian Muzi Mthabela has raised concern that some of his colleagues were openly using incense and muthi on set.

“I’ve been on scenes where I had to play an intimate scene with an actress, and she was smelling of impepho [incense],” said Mthabela.

“Some would use muthi onset; they’d even spit muthi right in front of you. I am not against muthi, but we need to have an honest discussion about this.

“I am saying this knowing very well that I might be blacklisted, but I don’t mind because I’m speaking the truth. Also, most artists will never open up about this for fear of reprisal.

“I also know that it’s a sensitive and uncomfortable truth, but it must be told and dealt with.”

Andile Buwa, a film producer, confirmed Mthabela’s story.

Scarcity of jobs

Buwa said: “I can confirm that the use of muthi on set is rife in the film and TV industry. This is because of job scarcity in the film and TV industry; everyone wants to be on the show for a long time.

“I know people who had to quit their jobs because every time they went on set, they fell sick. The use of muthi is an open secret, and it’s the survival of the fittest.”

Commenting on the matter, Professor Musa Xulu, a cultural expert, said: “It is also important to note that employees in the workplace, be they actors or anyone else, have a right to cultural expression.

“However, it must not infringe or interfere on the rights of other employees. For example, if an employee burns impepho or uses muthi, it must not affect other employees.

“In the same breath, a company can have a policy stipulating the use of impepho and other cultural activities in the workplace.”

