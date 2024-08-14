Tank The Rockstar says the best thing about being DJ Tira\u2019s son is that he can get whatever he wants, wherever he goes. Tank is currently on Born Into Fame, a Showmax original reality show that puts the spotlight on the children of famous parents. \u201cMy dad has worked so hard and that affords me a certain lifestyle and access to things. The worst thing about having a famous dad is that he is busy all the time. So I do not get to spend a lot of time with him - there is always a project that he is working on. Another thing that is not so great is that people just expect you to be like your dad. They do not give you a chance to be yourself,\u201d said Tank. Pressures of being in his father\u2019s shadow Tank say being born into fame is something that is positive because there is a lot that comes with it. \u201cIt can be a cheat code to get the things you want. Like everything else, it has its challenges, but at this point in my life, I am used to it.\u201d He shared that there are a lot of pressures when it comes to fame. This is because, just like his father, he is also a musician. Carving his own path \u201cMost people expect me to be on point all the time, not realising that I am just figuring myself and my sound out. I am still trying to build my career. And it is a work in progress. People expect perfection, but that is not how life is.\u201d He stated that he does not believe he lives in DJ Tira\u2019s shadow. That\u2019s because he is a larger-than-life character with a lot of personality. Watching the show has made it easier to\u00a0 befriend certain people on the show. This is because of the things that were done and said.\u00a0 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content