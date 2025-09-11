Mzansi artists devastated after AMA Fest cancels their bookings

Mzansi entertainers are devastated following the cancellation of AMA Fest in the UK, which was a big source of income for them.

The music at AMA Fest is usually what connects Africans living in the United Kingdom and those in South Africa.

The audience gets to see their favourite Amapiano artists perform live on stage in the UK.

This will not happen as this year’s event has been cancelled, resulting in a big financial loss for South African artists.

South African stars usually get paid a minimum of about R70 000 for bookings excluding flights and accommodation when booked for gigs at the AMA fest.

Event organisers have cancelled due to financial constraints.

The AMA Fest is hoping to return, but for now organisers have gone back to the drawing board to find ways to fund the event.

Dates chopped and changed

The festival was originally due to take place on July 19 at Bygrave Woods in Hertfordshire but the date was changed to September 27 after failing to secure the budget for the venue on time.

The organisers said at the time that this change gave them time to refine the experience.

“The decision has not been taken lightly. As the leading event platform for the Southern African community’s music and culture in the UK, we carry the weight and responsibility of delivering something truly special.”

They launched in 2021 and by 2023, they had more than 10 000 guests.

This year, the festival had ticket prices ranging from £35 – £279 (R830 – R4900).

Star-studded line-up

They have in the past booked Moonchild Sanelly, Mr JazziQ, DBN Gogo, DJ Mpahorisa, MFR Souls, Uncle Waffles, Kabza De Small, and Cassper Nyovest.

This year, they secured bookings from Zee Nxumalo, Vigro Deep, 2wo Bunnies, DJ Stokie and many others.

Zee Nxumalo said she is devastated by the cancellation of the event: “The UK loves our music. I was looking forward to it, but its okay.”

Toss told Sunday World it was a shame they wont be able to make it: “International gigs are important for us to link up with Africans overseas. It keeps them up to date with what we do. Its also so great for them to see us in real life.”

Economic input

Artist manager and club promoter Michael Mashile weighed in on the matter stating that artists being booked for overseas events play a big albeit not obvious role in our economy.

“They create employment for their staff, crews and teams. Overseas bookings ae also not just about them getting an income but also the foreign exchange trade, their gigs and performances are an export. So this is a great loss, some might want to send back the deposits, and there will be serious issues of flight cancellations. “

The organisers stated they have never been just about profit. “As an independent black-owned festival, we’ve faced financial challenges that have ultimately become insurmountable. A dramatic rise in infrastructure, artist and logistics costs have all compounded the pressure,” they said.

“Every penny we ever made was and has been invested back into the culture, the music, and the people.”

“AMA Fest UK will not be going ahead this year,” the organisers sated. They promised to make a comeback.

“AMA Fest will rise again, because movements born from culture, from struggle, from love, do not die. They evolve,” they added.

Refunds will be issued on all ticket purchases.

“If you’re in any position to hold onto your tickets and support us through this pause, we’d deeply appreciate it.”

