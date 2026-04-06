Naledi Aphiwe finds support in Zimbabwe after controversial statements

Rising South African artist Naledi Aphiwe has spoken candidly about her recent performance in Zimbabwe, describing the experience as both emotional and transformative following weeks of public scrutiny.

Her visit comes after backlash over remarks she made about the perceived influx of Zimbabweans in South Africa.

The comment sparked criticism online and raised tensions among fans across the country.

Warm reception

Despite the controversy, Naledi said the reception she received in Zimbabwe exceeded all expectations and marked a turning point in her journey.

“I didn’t know what to expect, honestly. But the love I received in Zimbabwe was something I will never forget. I felt seen, I felt welcomed, and I felt forgiven,” she said.

The young performer admitted she had been anxious ahead of taking the stage, uncertain of how audiences would respond in light of recent events.

“I was nervous at first, my heart was racing and I kept wondering how the audience would receive me,” she explained.

“But the moment I stepped on stage and heard the crowd cheering, singing along, and calling my name, something shifted. It was as if every worry or doubt I had vanished.”

‘A form of a healing’

Naledi described the crowd’s reaction as overwhelming, stating that it reaffirmed her purpose as an artist.

“People were waving signs, singing every word, and celebrating not just the music but my presence there. It reminded me why I do what I do and reaffirmed my faith in the power of music to bring people together,” she added.

She further said that the moment carried deep personal significance, calling it a form of healing after a difficult period.

“It meant healing. It felt like a fresh start and a reminder that people are willing to give you another chance.”

Big dreams

Looking ahead, Naledi revealed plans to expand her musical reach across borders, including potential collaborations with international artists.

She confirmed discussions with Ruger, hinting at a possible joint project.

“I’m focused on more music, more growth, and more moments like this. I’m becoming the best version of myself.”

She also expressed gratitude to fans who supported her through the controversy.

“Thank you for believing in me and standing by me,” Naledi said. “Every message, every cheer, every sign in the crowd reminded me that I’m not alone on this journey.”

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