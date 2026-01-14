Naledi Aphiwe rings in 2026 with Afrima nod alongside Africa’s best

Teenage sensation Naledi Aphiwe Myongwane has kicked off 2026 on a high note, counting her blessings after earning a prestigious nomination at the 9th All Africa Music Awards (Afrima), which wrapped up in Lagos on Sunday, 11 January.

The 18-year-old star was nominated for Best African Duo or Group in R&B alongside collaborator Mawelele, a category stacked with continental heavyweights including Nigeria’s Kunmie, Morocco’s Manal and eventual winner, Grammy-nominated superstar Rema.

For Naledi, the recognition marks a powerful moment in a career that has moved at lightning speed. From a township classroom in Inanda, Durban, to being mentioned in the same breath as Africa’s biggest exports, her journey continues to inspire a new generation of dreamers.

Hard work paying off

“This nomination is an indication of great things to come this year. It shows that hard work will never go unnoticed,” she said.

“Seeing my name next to international artists means there is a place for me in the world and in other African countries.”

Still processing the magnitude of the moment, Naledi admitted she was initially stunned by the nomination.

“I couldn’t believe it. I never imagined I’d be competing with global artists like Rema. Especially under such a big category. This puts me in conversations with prominent artists and no longer just as the ‘young artist who’s coming up’,” she said.

While she never expected to be in the same awards race so early in her career, Naledi sees it as part of a bigger journey.

“I always thought a collaboration would come first, but I guess this is part of the process leading there. Being in that category was an honour, and he deserved the win.”

Affirmation of global potential

Having already tasted success at home, including wins and nominations at the Metro FM Music Awards, the Afrima nod has shifted Naledi’s perspective.

“This nomination made me realise that I have the potential to shine beyond my comfort zone. Not just locally, but in other countries as well. It’s motivated me to start growing my international audience,” she said.

In 2025, Naledi and Mawelele’s hit Romeo & Juliet earned nominations for Best African Song and Best R&B Song at the Metro FM Music Awards. A year earlier, she scooped Afro Pop Artist of the Year at the Basadi Music Awards. And this cemented her place as one of South Africa’s brightest young stars.

With momentum firmly on her side, Naledi has set her sights high for the year ahead.

“I want to release more music and finally drop my debut album. I want to become a complete, all-round artist. And to start touring in other countries, keep pushing boundaries,” she said.

Authenticity at centre of creative work

Despite the accolades, she remains grounded about the role of awards in her journey.

“I don’t focus too much on awards; my priority is making great music. Awards come with praise but also disappointment. Still, I’ll always appreciate my name being mentioned because it shows the work is being recognised.”

Naledi says authenticity remains at the centre of her creative process.

“I make music based on my mood, my experiences and the atmosphere in the studio. I want my supporters to connect with the real me and understand who I am through the music.”

