Nambitha Ben-Mazwi bags new role on ‘King Shaka’ series

Actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi has bagged a new role on the new much-anticipated drama series King Shaka on Showtime.

Ben-Mazwi will play the role of Bhibhi, who is the beautiful, opportunistic ‘Great Wife’ of Senzangakhona and mother to Shaka’s half-brother Sigujana.

“I am particularly excited about this production, not only because we are getting an opportunity to tell our own stories to the world, but the team behind it is a stellar one and SHOWTIME is pulling out all the ranks on this one. Charles Babalola who leads as Shaka is an impeccable storyteller whom I got the opportunity to play across at our test shoot. That truly was a rewarding part of the auditioning process,” said Ben-Mazwi.

Ben-Mazwi made history as the first South African to hold six Netflix International credits. She ended 2022 by scooping up multiple awards days apart. At the 18th annual Feathers awards she received an accolade for ‘Hot Chick of the Year’, then the prestigious SA Style Award 2023 for ‘Most Stylish Performing Artist in Film/TV’, and lastly Actress of the Year for the second annual VN Global Media and Entertainment Awards.

King Shaka, produced by Propagate and Hill District Media, has already kicked off production in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

