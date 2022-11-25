Nambitha Ben-Mazwi wins Most Stylish Artist at SA Style Awards

South African actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi has scooped the Most Stylish Performing Artist in Film or television award at this year’s SA Style Awards.

The prestigious award ceremony in the Fashion industry was held in Johannesburg earlier this week.

Ben-Mazwi said it was honour to be a beacon of God’s glory and representation.

“An award my friend manifested for me at the SA Style Awards 2018, & when I say God listens, He truly does. The best part is, this is not just a “fashion” award but one that recognizes those who are actively leaving an impact and that are disrupters in their field,” said the thespian on her Instagram account.

The Savage Beauty actress recently walked away with a Feather award for the Hot Chic of the year award.

TV personality Kim Jayde walked away with the Most Innovative Style Award, an award that was won by personality Luthando “Lootlove” Shosha and fashion guru Thebe Magugu before Jayde.

