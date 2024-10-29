Nambitha Mpumlwana slams influencers: ‘Humble yourselves’

Thespian Nambitha Mpumlwana, known for her role on Generations, has urged influencers to humble themselves when on set with professional actors.

Mpumlwana said this on Lungelo KM’s podcast Engineer Your Life, where she spoke about influencers, who have a large following, that get into the acting industry.

She said she wished that influencers could show respect to the acting industry and those that went to school to study acting.

“They may not have as many followers or subscribers as you do, but they know the space,” said Mpumlwana.

“Humble yourself to the experience, and you might find that you could be an amazing actor with a million followers.”

She said humility has nothing to do with humiliation and that it is valuable to humble yourself.

She also revealed that there is an actor that she worked with years ago who now has many followers but has forgotten the craft.

Golden Horn award winner

“I have seen these young ladies sitting on the make-up chair with their phones while the make-up person is trying to put their character together.

“You are disrespecting the person who is assisting you, and those million people do not know your character.”

She said she finds boys easier to work with girls because girls have a lot of pressure on them.

Mpumlwana’s career began as a continuity presenter for SABC before she joined the wildlife show 50/50 on SABC2 as a presenter.

She also presented the SABC2 shows Lebone and Practical Parenting, as well as the SABC3 show Money.

She has appeared in several films, including Tsotsi and Red Dust, as well as Country of My Skull.

She gained recognition when she joined the popular SABC1 soap opera Generations in 2011, where she played the role of Mawande Memela.

Mpumlwana has also won the Golden Horn Award for her role of Pearl Lusipho in the drama series The Lab.

