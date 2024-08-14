Media personality and singer Nandi Madida is mourning the death of her grandmother. Madida took to social media on Wednesday to announce that her grandmother passed away on Tuesday. \u201cI sadly lost my dear grandmother last night. But I cannot emphasise how grateful I am to have experienced such a kind, graceful woman like her. \u201cShe had broken so many boundaries both professionally and privately. I will miss her dearly and yes, it is well. What a beautiful legacy. Glad I got to see her a few weeks ago. She is now reunited with her husband (my grandfather), the love of her life and of course her creator,\u201d wrote Madida. https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/p\/C-o5gFksl_m\/?utm_sourceig_web_copy_link&igshMzRlODBiNWFlZA Madida also spoke about the importance of schooling and how parents can navigate the world of education. As a mother to two neurodivergent kids, she said she is proud of them. Importance of empowerment for kids \u201cIt is so important for us to empower our kids. Additionally, it is beautiful when your kids feel accepted and not compared to anyone and matters are being forced. I look at my kids and I always think how someone like myself back then could have benefitted to smaller classes.\u201d She also touched on how bad ego-driven parenting is, where parents have certain ideas or plans for their children. \u201cIf the child does not live up to the plans or ideas it makes the parent feel like the child is less off. And and this does a lot of damage to the child\u2019s self-esteem. Our kids are different, have different needs, and not all of them need to go to normal school. Some need smaller classes. \u201cWhatever the set-up is, choose one that is conducive for your kids. Let them lead and help you navigate the right spaces and places they need to be in. I am enjoying my kids and the challenges that they have.\u201d Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content