Nandi Mlombi wants Season 2 as channel dispatches professional help to family

Nandipha “Queen Nandi” Mlombi has openly expressed her wish for a second season of her reality series Nandi & The Rev.
She has repeatedly shared that she wants to continue telling her story and offer fans a deeper glimpse into her life.
“We’re praying for Season 2; you deserve the real me,” she wrote on her Facebook page.
However, not everyone shares her enthusiasm.
Viewers want show cancelled
Viewers are demanding that the show be cancelled entirely. They argue that it normalises and promotes gender-based violence (GBV). Many believe the ongoing conflict between Queen Nandi and her husband, Rev Mawuzole Mlombi, sends the wrong message. This is especially in a country where GBV remains a pervasive crisis.
Social media users have been vocal about their disapproval.
One viewer, Cheesegirl, commented: “Season 2 of sh*t. You’re so evil and heartless.”
Another viewer, Nomalizwi Macingwane, wrote: “This show should not be renewed for a second season. It’s an ugly show and promotes immoralities to our kids. In fact, it should be cancelled.”
Similarly, Asanda Qhezu added: “We don’t want Season 2; there’s nothing to learn from it.”
On TikTok, a viewer named Alicia said she has gone as far as writing a formal complaint to Mzansi Magic about the show.
Threats to escalate matter to BCCSA
“I recently posted that the Nandi & The Rev show is becoming very toxic for me. And I don’t think I’ll ever watch it again. I also remembered that I took a vow to protect children.
“I’m not happy with the fact that I cannot stand up for those children. So I decided to write an email to Mzansi Magic about my concerns, especially regarding the children. I gave them three days to respond. And if they don’t, I’ll escalate the matter to the BCCA and then start a petition.”
In her letter, Alicia wrote in part: “I am writing as a concerned viewer regarding the reality show Nandi & The Rev, which currently airs on Mzansi Magic. While I appreciate the channel’s commitment to local storytelling, I believe the show raises serious concerns related to child welfare and the tone of content broadcast during family viewing hours.
“In recent episodes, troubling moments have been aired that, in my opinion, warrant urgent review. The reverend has stated on the show that Nandi often neglects their children to spend time on her phone and sometimes locks herself in her room. These statements were made public and paint a distressing picture of a home environment where parental engagement is limited.
Concern over children’s emotional wellbeing
“With seven children involved, these portrayals raise questions about how the minors’ emotional well-being and privacy are being protected during filming and broadcast. The show features ongoing marital conflict, verbal aggression, and references to alcohol consumption, yet it airs during prime-time hours.
“While reality TV aims to portray real life, it should not do so at the expense of children’s dignity, safety, and emotional health. The repeated exposure of minors to conflict and neglect raises ethical and social concerns about the balance between authenticity and responsibility in production.”
She said that by not stopping this show, it means the public is also enabling the behaviour and raising broken adults.
“I have nothing against Nandi personally. But I’m against the show and how those children are raised,” said Alicia.
Channel clears the air
Shirley Adonisi, M-Net director of local entertainment, said: “Mzansi Magic acknowledges the complaints received regarding Episode 10 of Nandi and The Rev. The episode portrays a real and complex family dynamic. And we understand that some of the content may have been distressing to viewers.
“We recognise that gender-based violence remains a serious and endemic issue in South Africa. And we are mindful of the sensitivities involved when portraying emotionally charged relationships on screen.
“We can confirm that the family is receiving professional support. And also that safeguarding protocols were followed during production. We remain committed to responsible storytelling, and appreciate the continued engagement from our audience.”