Nandi Mlombi wants Season 2 as channel dispatches professional help to family

Nandipha “Queen Nandi” Mlombi has openly expressed her wish for a second season of her reality series Nandi & The Rev.

She has repeatedly shared that she wants to continue telling her story and offer fans a deeper glimpse into her life.

“We’re praying for Season 2; you deserve the real me,” she wrote on her Facebook page.

However, not everyone shares her enthusiasm.

Viewers want show cancelled

Viewers are demanding that the show be cancelled entirely. They argue that it normalises and promotes gender-based violence (GBV). Many believe the ongoing conflict between Queen Nandi and her husband, Rev Mawuzole Mlombi, sends the wrong message. This is especially in a country where GBV remains a pervasive crisis.

Social media users have been vocal about their disapproval.

One viewer, Cheesegirl, commented: “Season 2 of sh*t. You’re so evil and heartless.”

Another viewer, Nomalizwi Macingwane, wrote: “This show should not be renewed for a second season. It’s an ugly show and promotes immoralities to our kids. In fact, it should be cancelled.”

Similarly, Asanda Qhezu added: “We don’t want Season 2; there’s nothing to learn from it.”

On TikTok, a viewer named Alicia said she has gone as far as writing a formal complaint to Mzansi Magic about the show.