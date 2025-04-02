Nandi Nyembe details fall from grace despite gig on ‘Adulting’

Nandi Nyembe, a veteran actress, is broke and in dire need of money to cover the basics.

The 74-year-old, who starred in the popular drama series Yizo Yizo in the 1990s, disclosed this information in an interview with Sunday World on Wednesday.

A video of Nyembe pleading for assistance after using all of her savings on her son, who required R88 000 for medical bills, went viral on social media this week.

She refused to reveal her son’s condition, though.

Since Nyembe is currently performing on Showmax’s Adulting, the request for a donation raised some eyebrows.

She told Sunday World that she was getting very little money from the show.

“They called me for the third season, so it was not something new but a continuation,” Nyembe said.

“There is no money from adulting; I am not a lead [actress], so you can imagine [that] I only got five to 10 calls. There is no money there.”

Wheelchair-bound

She claimed that while some artists received government funding, others were suffering. However, she claimed to have no idea how her fellow actors were paid by the government.

“The Department of Arts and Culture is coming today to see me, so I do not know [what will transpire]. Maybe they will help me; I do not know,” she said.

“There are two people who have sent me money so far, and Winnie Ntshaba [one of the lead actresses on the weekday telenovela House of Zwide on e.tv] also gave me a call earlier.”

“It is sad that our shows are being played all over the world, but we are not getting any royalties. We do not even have a pension fund in this demanding industry.”

Having worked in the field for 50 years, Nyembe also revealed that ageing has affected her and forced her into a wheelchair.

Nyembe claimed that because she was largely reliant on the wheelchair and crutches for mobility, working on set was challenging.

Problems with spinal cord

According to Nyembe, she had surgery on her right knee and was currently awaiting surgery on her left knee.

“My spinal cord is actually also giving me problems, and I do not have medical aid. I go to a government hospital, Charlette Maxeke Hospital,” she said.

“I do not need money for hospital bills because everything is free for senior citizens.”

Actors Carlo Radebe and Gcina Mkhize have recently spoken out about their own struggles, which are comparable to those of Nyembe.

Last week, former Skeem Saam actress Pebetsi Matlaila publicly disclosed that she is homeless and residing in a shelter in addition to having financial difficulties.

