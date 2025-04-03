Nandi Nyembe receives R20K donation from Gayton McKenzie

Gayton McKenzie, the Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture, has given veteran actress Nandi Nyembe a donation of R20 000.

In a video that went viral this week, Nyembe — a name that has been on our screens for more than 50 years — broke down, leaving the country in shock.

She was begging for help because she had spent all of her savings on her son, who needed R88 000 for medical expenses.

She did not disclose her son’s medical condition.

After disclosing her hardships, financial difficulties, deteriorating health, and an industry that has left her without a safety net after a lifetime of giving, the 74-year-old veteran actress asked for donations in the video clip.

Her pleas resulted in McKenzie donating R20 000 from his “personal account”.

In a voice that was a mixture of astonishment and appreciation, Nyembe told Sunday World on Thursday morning: “I am at a loss for words.”

“Why would the minister give so much from his own pocket? But I am thankful to him and to everyone who is holding me up right now.”

Nyembe grateful for donations and kind words

McKenzie made the donation after calling Nyembe from Cape Town and expressing his desire to visit her in two weeks.

“Send the lady your banking details, not anyone else’s. This is from me, my own pocket. I am sending you something to tide you over for the next two weeks,” said McKenzie.

“I will see you in person soon. We are working on a plan to help you properly.”

Nyembe has made appearances in several productions, such as Zone 14, Soul City, and the popular drama series Yizo Yizo.

Nyembe stated that two kindhearted individuals had already sent her R2 000 each by Wednesday and that Winnie Ntshaba, who appears in House of Zwide, had called her with consoling words.

“I’m so grateful. It is sad that our shows play worldwide, but we do not receive royalties. [People in this industry] do not get a pension; it is tough.”

Meagre salary from current job

Nyembe is holding onto hope as she awaits her meeting with the minister in two weeks.

“I just want to work,” she said, a spark still flickering in her. “Give me a script, and I will show you what I have got.”

On Wednesday, she told Sunday World that she was broke and in dire need of money to cover basic expenses, pointing out that the meagre salary she receives from her current acting role in “Adulting” is all she has.

“They called me for the third season, so it was not something new but a continuation,” she said.

“There is no money from ‘Adulting’; I am not a lead [actress], so you can imagine that I only got five to 10 calls. There is no money there.”

Also Read: Nandi Nyembe details fall from grace despite gig on Adulting

Working with Nandi Nyembe a blessing, says Nhlanhla Kunene

Visit SW’s YouTube Channel for our video content