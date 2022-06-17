Nasty C to star in new Disney+ animated series ‘Kizazi Moto’

Rapper Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo, popularly known by his stage name Nasty C, will star in a new Disney+ animated series Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire.

The much-anticipated 10-part Disney+ Original anthology series will premier on Disney PlusZA in 2023.

The streaming channel also confirmed that the series will feature Blood Sisters star Kehinde Bankole who will be joined by Black Panther actress Florence Kasumba.

Nasty C has expressed joy and shared on social media that everything he prayed for has come his way.

