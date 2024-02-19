Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch call it quits

Natasha Thahane, a former Skeem Saam actress, has announced her separation from her baby-daddy, football player Thembinkosi Lorch.

The actress announced the news on Instagram on Monday morning in a brief statement, stating that this marks a new chapter in her life.

In spite of their break-up, Thahane, who also portrays Wendy in the Netflix series Blood and Water, said she will stay friends with Lorch while they raise their son.

The actress and the football star have a one-year-old son together.

“A brief update: Thembinkosi Lorch and I have mutually decided to part ways romantically. Despite the change in our relationship, we will remain friends and co-parents,” said Thahane.

“I am looking forward to this new chapter of my life.”

In one of her Instagram stories recently, the actress wrote: “If all your exes complain about you and they all complain about the same thing, you are the problem.”

Brushes with the law

Lorch, who recently joined Mamelodi Sundowns from the Orlando Pirates, has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

In November 2023, he was convicted and handed a suspended jail sentence and a fine of R100 000 for assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Nokuphiwa Mathithibala.

He was found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm for strangling and hitting Mathithibala three years ago.

Following the conviction, the Orlando Pirates management resolved to suspend the star player from club activities.

On Saturday, Lorch made it to the starting line-up for the Mamelodi Sundowns against the Bucs at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

The action-packed DStv Premiership match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Pirates have a special place in my heart

During a media briefing on Thursday last week, Lorch expressed his gratitude to his former employer.

“I remember signing for the club when I was 22 years old and leaving at the age of 30,” he said.

“So, I am grateful for the opportunity that he [Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza] gave me. Pirates will always have a special place in my heart.”

