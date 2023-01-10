Ndavi Nokeri confident ahead of Miss Universe competition

Reigning Miss South Africa Ndavi Nokeri believes she is ready to take on the Miss Universe competition after getting advise from Zozibini Tunzi, who won the Miss Universe title in 2019.

Nokeri is currently in New Orleans for the pageant finale scheduled for January 14. The global showpiece will be broadcast on 1 Magic from 3am South African time on January 15 and a repeat slot is yet to be confirmed.

The event, to be hosted by American TV presenter Jeanie Mai and Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo, will see representatives from 84 countries giving their very best for the crown at the New Orleans Morial Convention Centre.

The winner will be crowned by the current title holder Harnaaz Sandhu from India.

Nokeri said it has been a wonderful experience meeting fellow beauty contestants from across the world in a space where everyone gets to celebrate who they are and what they stand for.

“It has been wonderful meeting my fellow contestants face-to-face and getting to know them. My preparations are on track and I’m working hard. Zozi [Tunzi] has given me advise that I have taken to heart – to be confident and to be my authentic self,” said Nokeri.

Nokeri follows the impressive track record held by South African contestants in the last five years including Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters who was crowned Miss Universe 2017, Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo who was the first runner-up in 2018, Miss Universe 2019 Tunzi, and Lalela Mswane who was picked as the second runner-up in 2021.

“I also appreciate the wonderful support from all South Africans. I will be flying the flag high when I walk onto the Miss Universe stage and I am determined to give it my all, just as I did when I entered the Miss South Africa pageant.”

Meanwhile, Nokeri was one of the contestants selected to shoot for the official make-up sponsor.

