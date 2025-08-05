Ndlala Mall grand opening set to dazzle with Donell Jones performance

Pretoria’s vibrant Arcadia district is gearing up for a spectacular event as Ndlala Mall prepares to host its grand opening on August 23, 2025, after a postponement from its initial August 2 date.

The star-studded celebration, headlined by international R&B sensation Donell Jones, promises to be an unforgettable experience at the state-of-the-art Ndlala Arena, a 550-seater venue within the mall precinct.

Thami Ndlala, the visionary CEO behind Ndlala Mall, expressed his excitement about securing Donell Jones as the main act.

Known for his chart-topping 1999 album Where I Wanna Be and the hit single “U Know What’s Up” featuring Lisa Lopes, Jones has solidified his place in R&B history with a platinum-certified album and a peak at number seven on the Billboard Hot 100.

With 1.2-million monthly Spotify listeners, his soulful melodies are set to captivate the audience.

Zonke, Vusi Nova part of the line-up

“It is an honour to have an artist of such great calibre in the music industry as the main performer at the opening,” Ndlala said.

Joining Jones on stage are South Africa’s own musical powerhouses, Zonke Dikana and Vusi Nova.

Zonke, a multi-platinum, award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer, has penned hits for artists like Winnie Khumalo, Thebe, and Bongo Maffin.

These accolades have cemented her status as a cornerstone of South African R&B.

Vusi Nova, renowned for his soulful ballads and heartfelt love songs, has garnered a global fanbase and numerous accolades, making him one of the country’s most beloved artists.

Together, this trio promises a night of soul-stirring performances that blend international flair with local excellence.

Global footprint

The Ndlala Mall, a reimagined transformation of the former Sterland Mall, stands as a modern mixed-use retail and lifestyle hub in Pretoria.

Spearheaded by Ndlala, a self-made billionaire entrepreneur, the mall is part of his broader empire under Ndlalayesizwe Real Estate, a premier international company with offices in South Africa, London, and the US.

Guided by the tagline “Where Heritage Meets the Future”, Ndlalayesizwe oversees prominent developments like the Ndlala Dynasty and Ndlala Seigniory in Arcadia, as well as 12 at Hillel Villa 7 Spa in Johannesburg’s Northcliff.

The grand opening will showcase musical talent and highlight the mall’s cutting-edge facilities, including the luxurious Ndlala Oligarch Hotel and apartments.

