Nelisa Mchunu returns to her first love ‘Uzalo’ in her fan-favourite role

Popular actress Nelisa Mchunu is making her long-awaited comeback to Uzalo, reprising her fan-favourite role as the fiery and glamorous Fikile.

After a four-year hiatus, Mchunu says returning to the SABC1 soapie feels like coming home to her “first love”.

Fikile left KwaMashu under dramatic circumstances, abandoning a broken-hearted Sbu with unanswered questions. Now, she’s back, just as cunning, conniving, and captivating as viewers remember.

Her return shakes Sbu’s world, forcing him to confront old wounds while falling victim again to her undeniable charm.

Brings back her wild ride

Speaking about her return, Mchunu said: “What to expect from my character’s return is the same ‘Beyoncé’ energy. Also a wild ride between the old Fikile and the new Sbu. My sentiments are that Uzalo will always be my first home. What I learnt being on Uzalo has stayed with me as I’ve grown and reached new heights in my career. I’ll be reconnecting with people I’ve known for years. And I’m excited to meet the new team members.”

Mchunu will make her first appearance back on screen on Wednesday, September 24 2025.

While fans celebrate her homecoming, Uzalo is also introducing fresh faces to keep KwaMashu buzzing. Actress Jamy Lee Simons joins the cast as Joanne Davids, Ashley’s mother. She will shake things up when she finds herself drawn to Nkunzi.

Mondli Nkomo also debuts as Mr Dongwe, MaDongwe’s estranged husband and Lilly’s father. He resurfaces after a decade-long disappearance.

Stained Glass TV’s Head of Productions, King Dave Mukwevho, expressed excitement about the new chapter.

Fan-favourite

“We’re thrilled to welcome Fikile’s character back into our world. A fan-favourite whose presence has always brought excitement and depth to the storyline. Alongside this, we’re equally inspired by the fresh energy our new characters have brought to the show. This truly creates a dynamic balance that keeps Uzalo vibrant and engaging.”

SABC1’s Head of Channel, Ofentse Thinane, officially welcomed Mchunu, Simons, and Nkomo back. She noted that the shake-up promises to add more twists and turns to the soapie’s already gripping storylines.

