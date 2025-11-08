Producer Neo Makwa has opened up about the creation of his latest hit, Umguzumbane We Summer, revealing that the song\u2019s journey began with something as simple as a beat. Speaking to Sunday World on Friday, Makwa explained that the original idea for the track was sparked by the beat itself. \u201cWhen I first made it, I named it Umguzumbane. That was the original title. When I sent the beat to Kwesta, he just ran with that name and built on it. That\u2019s how the concept for Umguzumbane We Summer came about,\u201d he said. Makwa admits the hit wasn\u2019t planned. Accidental hit \u201cWe didn\u2019t plan on making a summer anthem or a hit. It was just a normal recording session on an ordinary day. And the song just happened to turn out the way it did. People connected with it, and that\u2019s really how it became what it is now. I\u2019m just hoping it continues to grow, maybe even become a hit.\u201d The chemistry between Makwa and Senzo Vilakazi, popularly known as Kwesta, honed over years of collaboration, played a key role. \u201cWe\u2019re used to working together, we\u2019ve made a lot of songs before. Even not so long ago, so it\u2019s really just the chemistry between me and him. There wasn\u2019t really anything different about this one. For us, it was just like any other song we\u2019ve done before. Everybody knows when it\u2019s me and Kwesta, it\u2019s a deadly combination. We complement each other really well. He knows my style, I know his.\u201d Makwa also shared the inspiration behind his signature style. \u201cA lot of people know the style of mzonkonko. I don\u2019t really decide whether something needs to sound fresh or different. It\u2019s just like any other day in the studio. What I love most is listening to old-school house songs; that\u2019s where I get my inspiration. I\u2019ll take one of those tracks and think, okay, if I can flip this one, it\u2019s going to work.\u201d Steeped in nostalgia \u201cUmguzumbane reminds me of when Mzekezeke\u2019s Sguqa Ngamadolo first came out. I was a kid back then, so it\u2019s got that nostalgic feeling for me. It takes me right back to those days,\u201d Makwa said. Fans have already embraced the song, he adds. \u201cEveryone will be blasting Umguzumbane. Already in my hood, when I woke up in the morning, they were blasting it. It\u2019s like it\u2019s New Year already.\u201d Looking ahead, Makwa promises more than just a hit song. \u201cYes, we\u2019re definitely going to shoot a music video for the song. There\u2019ll also be shows, people can catch me DJing at different gigs. I\u2019ll be posting flyers and pushing the song everywhere. This is just the beginning, there\u2019s still more to come,\u201d he concluded. Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content