Ngobe barred from casting his vote by his church

Ukhozi FM’s controversial presenter Khathide “Tshatha” Ngobe has revealed disquieting news that due to their beliefs the Jehovah’s Witnesses prohibited him from casting his vote in the country’s elections.

As a result, the Woza Nabangani Bakho (WNB) afternoon drive show host has never made his cross to elect leaders of his choice in all three tiers of

government, local, provincial and national.

Initially, Ngobe had lambasted American tennis icon Serena Williams for her recent baptism as a Jehovah’s Witness, saying she made a bad move.

“Jehova’s Witnesses prohibits congregants to participate in politics. It’s going to be my first time casting my vote next year,” Tshatha said, replying to his

colleague Nolwazi Machi on his social media post regarding Williams’ baptism.

However, Ngobe has already missed four consecutive years of national elections since 2004, when he was 22 years old.

Ngobe’s fan Bright Masumpa sounded shocked by the revelation.

“My brother MC you were disallowed to cast vote? Finally, you’re out of prison. I am happy for you.”

Insika Yethongo made a controversial statement about religion, claiming it was dangerous as every religious belief has its positive and negatives.

“Religion is dangerous and even in Shembe they have their own crises.”

Ngobe left this religion bitter after a then pastor refused to conduct his cousin’s funeral.

He divulged all reasons which led him to leave the Jehovah’s Witnesses in a live interview with BK Mchunu two years ago.

The next general elections will be held in South Africa in 2024 to elect leaders for the national and provincial governments.

One of the leaders of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness Church, Eugene Naidoo said he was unable to comment on the matter as he was no longer stationed in Durban.

“I cannot talk to you about such an issue as I have relocated to Johannesburg, but I will refer the matter to the church.

“I request that you give me some time so that the board of directors can respond.”

