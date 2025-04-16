Nhlanhla Kunene’s raw truth shines ahead of ‘Adulting’ S3 finale

Nhlanhla Kunene is attracting attention both on and off screen as Adulting season three draws to a close. The Adulting star, whose portrayal of Eric earned him a South African Film and Television Awards nomination in 2024, is set to inspire aspiring performers through his Showmax Masterclass, where he unpacks the art of portraying men with raw authenticity, vulnerability, and depth. With Adulting holding the record for the most views in 10 days since Showmax\u2019s relaunch, Kunene\u2019s star power is undeniable, and he\u2019s using it to spark meaningful conversations. Hailing from Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal and Ivory Park in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg, his journey to stardom is rooted in the realities of township life. Known for his roles in The River, Lavish, and Queendom, he brings a lived-in truth to his performances, peeling back the masks men wear to reveal the emotional complexities beneath. \u201cActing is not just about playing a role; it is healing,\u201d he says passionately. \u201cWe are telling stories that reflect someone\u2019s reality, giving a voice to those society often ignores. "To do that, you have to understand your character\u2019s world \u2014 their background, their pain, and their hustle.\u201d It is not about chasing fame Kunene is currently having a masterclass with Showmax aimed at up-and-coming actors. In the class, he dives into the craft of building multidimensional characters, particularly when tackling weighty themes like fatherhood, economic struggle, and emotional repression. He is on a mission to dismantle stereotypes, especially around black men, by showcasing not just their actions but the societal pressures and vulnerabilities driving them. His role as Eric is a masterclass in itself \u2014 a man shaped by poverty, fatherhood, and the relentless grind of hustle culture. Kunene taps into his own childhood memories, drawing inspiration from figures like Sipho, a local legend from his hood. \u201cWe thought Sipho had life figured out,\u201d he reflects. \u201cBut even he was carrying burdens we couldn\u2019t see. As actors, it is our job to bring those hidden truths to the surface. \u201cI want my work to make people feel seen and understood. It is not about chasing fame; it is about telling stories that resonate and inspire.\u201d Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content