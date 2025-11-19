US rapper Nicki Minaj praises Trump for prioritising Christians persecution in Nigeria

The star thanked Trump for prioritising the crisis. She praised him for calling for urgent international action to protect Christians targeted by extremist violence in Nigeria.

The multi-award-winning rapper said she felt honoured to stand alongside diplomats, peace advocates, and faith leaders committed to addressing religiously motivated attacks.

Describing herself as a “proud New Yorker”, she emphasised the privilege of living in a country where people can worship freely. Minaj insisted that her remarks should not be seen as partisan.

Steered clear of politics

“Protecting Christians in Nigeria is not about taking sides. It is about uniting humanity,” she said.

She highlighted the alarming rise in attacks on Christian communities in Nigeria. And she referenced killings, church burnings, and families forced to flee their homes. The star warned that religious persecution is a global issue demanding immediate attention.

“When any church, mosque, or place of worship is destroyed, everyone’s heart should break,” she added.

Addressing her loyal “Barbz,” Minaj expressed love for her African fanbase. She joked that Nigeria is “a beautiful nation… with lots of beautiful Barbz I can’t wait to see.”

However, her speech and recent online posts have ignited heated criticism back home. Minaj has been heavily attacked by Americans on X. Some users accuse her of platforming Trump’s messaging, and others question her understanding of Nigerian politics.

Pro-MAGA stance

The backlash comes after she reposted Trump’s Truth Social warning that Christianity faced an “existential threat” in Nigeria. She also shared a pro-MAGA White House video soundtracked by her hit Beez In The Trap.

Minaj also drew outrage for amplifying a controversial clip labelled xenophobic and transphobic. A move that cost her over 100, 000 followers.

Still, Minaj stood firm, closing her remarks with a pledge. “For the rest of my life, I will care if anyone anywhere is being persecuted for their beliefs.”