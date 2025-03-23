Controversial businessman and serial celeb dater, Nico Matlala, is seething with anger after his girlfriend, who is the mother of his 14-year-old son, lost another unborn baby at the Edenvale Hospital, east Johannesburg. Matlala\u2019s baby mama, Gugu Nkosi, 41, was admitted to the hospital on Friday last week due to labour complications, as she was about to give birth. However, Matlala claimed that when Nkosi arrived at the hospital on Friday, the nurses told her that they would attend to her later. \u201cWe accompanied her to the hospital, and when we got there, she was told to sit in the waiting room. She was never attended to for hours, and later, one nurse checked her and told her that my son\u2019s heart was not beating.Gugu was later told that the baby had died." \u201cI asked the nurse why the hospital had refused to attend to Gugu when she arrived; she told me that they were understaffed,\u201d said an angry Matlala. He said that Nkosi, who is from Edenvale, was made to wait for inducement in a waiting room from Friday to Tuesday with the foetus still inside her. \u201cI questioned the nurses on why they were not removing the unborn baby inside her, and they told us that there were no medical doctors in the hospital to do that. \u201cI told them that I was going to escalate the matter, and that is when they started acting and removed the unborn baby,\u201d Matla\u00adla said. He stated that he felt angry because the child\u2019s life could have been saved had prompt action been taken at Nkosi\u2019s arrival. \u201cThese people at the hospital apologised for what had happened but I am in consultation with my lawyer to deal with the hospital and the Department of Health in Gauteng for negligence. I am not going to let this slide, as their negligence caused the death of my child. I am going to sue them for what they did,\u201d he said. Matlala said that while he was at the hospital trying to get help for Nkosi, he was told that he was making noise and that he and the people he was with were chased out. He claimed that they were accused of being rowdy when they asked for assistance. Nkosi also said that she was sad that the hospital had failed to save her unborn baby. \u201cI was told that I should sit down as I was not special. I spent hours without getting any assistance, and when the medical staff checked me later, they told me that my baby was no longer alive. \u201cI was shattered, and when I asked questions on what had happened, nobody could provide answers,\u201d said Nkosi. Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0