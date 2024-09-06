‘Nidakiwe nina’ – says Ngizwe Mchunu to airline FlySafair

Controversial former Ukhozi FM radio personality Ngizwenkosi “Ngizwe” Mchunu has slammed popular airline FlySafair after he was sent a suspension letter by the airline.

Mchunu, in a video circulating on social media, said he is giving FlySafair seven days to apologise to him and the entire Zulu kingdom.

He claims that when the flight had landed, he and his accomplices stood and sang a song. This is a song he believes should be sang at the King Shaka International airport out of respect of the amaZulu king.

Denies any wrongdoing

“There is nothing that we did wrong. If there is something that we did wrong, why then were we not arrested because the law does not negotiate? We have rules here in KwaZulu-Natal and the airports. I am saying FlySafair must pack their bags and leave the King Shaka International airport.

“If you want to see our anger and frustration, you will never like it. Therefore, I would like to have an urgent meeting with the CEO of the airline. Nibhala incwadi ama email abolile, mgodoyi zinja, nidakiwe nina (you write rotten emails, you dogs, you’re drunk).

Ngizwe Mchunu is giving Fly SAfair 7 days to apologise to him and the entire Zulu kingdom for issuing him with a suspension letter from travelling with the airline. He also wants an urgent meeting with your CEO @FlySafair pic.twitter.com/RgBok8j0cv — m a s h è s h a 💨 (@_mashesha) September 5, 2024

Sunday World reached out to FlySafair, and Chief Marketing Office Kirby Gordon responde, sort of. He said out of respect for their customer confidentiality, he cannot confirm Mr Mchunu’s status with regard to their No-Fly List.

FlySafair wouldn’t be dragged into the matter

“What I can assure you is that we followed our policy with regard to these matters. Customers are added to our No-Fly list at the discretion of the Airline. The criteria usually involve things like any acts of fraud, acts or threats of violence against our staff, or the contraventions of any aviation regulations as stipulated by the Civil Aviation Authority.

“Examples of the latter could be things like smoking on board or tampering with aircraft equipment. Disregarding the seatbelt signs, or refusing the instructions of a crew member. Bookings are monitored using the customers’ details and are cancelled by the system. Airports are also informed on who to decline,” said Gordon.

Gordon also refused to comment on whether they would be issuing any apology to Mchunu. Neither did he say whether his request for the meeting with their Chief Operating Manager will be honoured.

