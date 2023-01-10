Nigerian Afro-pop star Yemi Alade has Spotify singing in her corner

Nigeria’s leading female Afro-pop artist, Yemi Alade, is the latest musician featured on the EQUAL Africa playlist.

The Spotify EQUAL Africa programme seeks to provide female artists with the support and resources to grow their craft and reach worldwide audiences through multiple playlists.

The beneficiaries also receive off-platform guidance and tools to help take their music careers to even greater heights.

Alade is no stranger to the spotlight. With four albums, an EP and hit singles such as Johnny, Shekere, Africa, and Bum Bum under her belt, she is part of the Afro-pop elite.

Speaking about her feature, Alade said it is great to be alive, noting that female artists have quadrupled in number compared to a decade ago.

“The only thing we ask now in this male-dominated industry, is for equal opportunities. Equal opportunities to be seen, for our talents to be showcased, because in the ‘universe of music,’ there is no gender, only potential, creativity and pure magic,” said Alade.

Spotify’s head of music for sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu, said; “Yemi is such a talented artist who has already carved out a solid place in the music industry.

“Spotify is looking forward to showcasing her talent to an even wider audience, and working with her to further map out her success.”

Alade is the first African female Afro-pop star to hit over 100-million views on both YouTube and VEVO with her smash hit single Johnny, which is the most-viewed video by an African female pop star ever.

