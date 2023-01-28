E-edition
Nigerian singer Tems thrilled by nomination for Oscar award

By Shona Buhr
Tems has received a nomination for an Oscar award. / Instagram

Sensational Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, famously known by her stage name Tems, has received an Oscar nomination for Lift Me Up, a song co-written by Rihanna, Ludwig Goeransson and Ryan Coogler.

The song is nominated in the Best Original Song category. It was recorded in five different countries and has been used as the lead single for the Black Panther soundtrack. It is a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who played King T’Challa.

Boseman passed away in 2020 after battling colon cancer. Tems said the song was influenced by her fond memories of loved ones who have passed on.


“After having a conversation with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and song, I wanted to write something that portrayed a warm embrace for all the people that I have lost in my life. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me, so hearing her convey this song is an honour,” said Tems.

Marvel Studios tweeted: “Congratulations to Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goeransson on their academy award-winning nomination for Best Original Song.”

Document Women, a curative media platform dedicated to battling erasure by documenting women’s stories, also congratulated Tems.

