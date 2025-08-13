Nirvana Nokwe shines from SABC toddler to multi-talent queen

Nirvana Nokwe was born for the spotlight, and she is making sure it shines with purpose.

Actress, singer, entrepreneur and all-round creative force, the multi-talented star is building a career that blends glamour with grit.

From recording at the SABC as a toddler to now mastering the business of music, Nirvana is on a mission to bring back the soul and sparkle that once made art unforgettable.

Being a proud member of the iconic Nokwe creative dynasty, Nirvana immersed herself in the world of performance before she could even spell the word.

Nirvana, trained at the tender age of four through her family’s outreach programme, Amachiva Youth and Children Arts, was no stranger to the stage and studio.

“I was already recording vocals for TV soundtracks before I even started school,” she reveals.

But while some might have settled into one lane, Nirvana was never built for limits.

Business-savvy artist

Nirvana honed her ability to navigate multiple worlds after earning a higher certificate and later a diploma in Screen Arts and Television at the Academy of Sound Engineering (ASE), from interacting with Metro FM producers to impressing casting directors at Generations.

“There was a time when movies and music felt magical. You could almost touch the feeling they gave you; I want to preserve that,” she says.

“It’s not just about art; it’s about professionalism, ethics, and being a good human. The world is hungry for that kind of intention again.”

She took on diverse roles at ASE, ranging from collaborating with sound engineering students on vocal covers to managing the backstage operations of live productions such as Ram Jam and Five Live.

That, she says, taught her a valuable kind of professional empathy.

“When you’ve been behind the camera and in front of it, you respect the whole process. You notice details others might miss like continuity errors or lighting changes, and you care enough to fix them.”

Now stepping boldly into music, Nirvana is also adding another title to her portfolio: business-savvy artist.

Power of contracts

Thanks to ASE’s Music Business Masterclass, supported by the Southern African Music Rights Organisation, she is learning the power of contracts, royalties, and revenue streams.

I realised that being known in music circles isn’t the same as being ready for business. Once you know your rights and how to negotiate, your posture changes. People start taking you seriously because you take yourself seriously,” she says.

Offstage, she is also making waves with her semi-secret supper club, connecting changemakers over intimate, curated dinners.

Whether through her music, her television work, or this unique gathering, Nirvana is committed to honouring the magic of the past while creating an ethical, inclusive future.

“Music, screen, community, spirit – it all works together. And when it’s aligned with intention, you can feel it.”

Also Read: Nokwe-Mseleku opens up about being violated in rape scene

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content