Nkateko Clxrity Shilowa: Faith, focus and finding clarity in sound

Before the numbers and the plaques, there was just a teenager with a point to prove.

Nkateko Shilowa, better known as Clxrity, was only 18 when he and songstress Elaine began crafting the songs that would later define her breakout success: You’re the One, Risky, and I/You.

He mixed, mastered, and shaped a sound that resonated far beyond the studio walls. Within weeks of the project’s release, it soared to number one locally, surpassing a million streams in its first month. The track You’re the One would later win the 2021 SAMA CAPASSO Most-Streamed Song of the Year Composer’s Award.

“It was a surreal confirmation that we made something that really touched people,” he reflects.

Had to convince strict parents

That early success came with pressure. Nkateko had just convinced his parents to let him pursue sound engineering instead of their preferred accounting or electrical engineering path. Delivering a hit became more than an artistic triumph. It was proof that a sustainable career in music was possible.

For Clxrity, the creative process begins long before the beat drops.

“I always start with a conversation,” he said. “I need to understand where the artist comes from, what they love, and what they avoid. Then we pray.”

Prayer, he explains, centres the room and opens space for purpose. From there, he moves to the piano, experimenting with chords while the artist begins building lyrics. A dialogue of melody and meaning, until something solid emerges.

Lockdown reshaped his approach to sound. He challenged himself to go beyond programming beats, teaching himself how to play a guitar, then bass in 2023, and piano last year.

“My guitar playing is at a good level, but the bass and piano are still getting there.” Still, the shift changed how he writes: less clicking, more feeling.

Multifaceted sound

His sound draws from a wide palette gospel, folk, rock, R&B, Afro beats, and jazz. He credits US hit-maker D-Mile for inspiring his approach to song-building. And locally, he admires Kelvin Momo, whom he hopes to collaborate with.

“Before I release music in a new genre, I learn its rules first, then bend them to fit my ear,”

Behind the music lies a disciplined learner. His time at the Academy of Sound Engineering taught him copyright, publishing, and masters. Tools that became vital once his phone started ringing.

But beyond the business, faith now anchors his purpose.

“During Covid-19, my priorities changed. I learned to play guitar to serve in church, focused on my faith in Jesus Christ. And I stepped back from production. When I came back, I wasn’t chasing trends anymore. I just trusted God, the music will follow.”

To aspiring producers and artists, his advice is to learn first.

“Understand your tools, FL-Studio, ProTools, chords, genres before stepping into big rooms. Otherwise, you’ll find yourself unprepared.”

Human touch still vital in technology

He, acknowledges that AI offers new creative shortcuts, but insists that authenticity can’t be automated.

“Technology helps, but shortcuts don’t. People still want real emotion.”

With a new single featuring Makhanj and a solo album set for release on November 25, Clxrity’s focus remains steady: faith, growth, and genuine collaboration.

“I only work with artists I’m a fan of. And I just keep refining the sound I’ve already built.”

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content