‘No beef with Phakeng, she must dress appropriately for her age’

Controversial music executive Nhlamulo Nota Baloyi has cleared the air with regards to his relationship with ex-University of Cape Town Vice Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng.

In an interview with Sunday World on Thursday, Nota, who handed himself to the police last week Friday and asked for prayers, said Phakeng had previously blocked him on social media platform X.

Phakeng responded to Nota’s plea for prayers after Nota in 2023 had said she was doing the splits to force a fake thigh gap.

Prof responded to Nota’s plea for prayers

“Askies (sorry) boy. O tlo ba sharp (You’ll be fine). A certain pastor said he came out more mature. I hope you come out knowing that kindness is free and that respect is important.

“No wickedness goes unpunished, and your choices shape your future. Take this time to reflect and grow. We will be there,” wrote Phakeng.

Said Nota: “There is really no beef between Phakeng and I. I just want her to dress appropriately for her age and not act like she is trying to thirst trap men.

“My own mother who is almost 10 years older than her also takes care of her body and goes to the gym. But does not dress the way she does,” said Nota.

Meanwhile, Phakeng was thrust into controversy this week after she shared that she had bought tickets to the upcoming Chris Brown concert in December.

Musician David Scott, popularly known as Kiffness, went after the scholar’s post of a photo of herself in a colourful outfit. She had captioned it to convey her excitement about Breezy’s upcoming December SA tour.

Kiffness slammed and attacked her character and supposed position as a staunch women’s rights activist.

Unfazed by attack from Kiffness

“14 December. FNB Stadium. You spent R6k for a ticket to celebrate a known woman abuser. After posing as a women’s right activist during your short stint as UCT Vice-Chancellor. You can double down as much as you want. But this only exposes your double standards more and more,” wrote the Kiffness.

Phakeng responded that she had indeed purchased six tickets and that she would gladly enjoy the upcoming concert.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content