Nolo Phiri to empower female industry leaders with new series

Actress and producer Lehlogonolo Nolo Phiri, who is an influential figure in South African entertainment and a trailblazer in empowering young creatives, is set to launch a ground-breaking project: Leading Ladies.

Leading Ladies is a 10-part roundtable series in celebration of South African female industry leaders.

She hasn’t given details of whether it will be flighted on TV, or on a podcast or on what platform.

Leading Ladies will feature insightful discussions with prominent women in South African television. Through in-depth conversations, these women will share their journeys, experiences, and knowledge. They will be offering mentorship to up-and-coming talent in the industry.

Celebration of women’s voices and talents in the industry

Phiri said the new project is one that represents a celebration of women’s voices and talents in the industry.

“Leading Ladies will bring together South Africa’s top female creatives to share insights and amplify their voices. They will be shaping storytelling from the inside out. The series will celebrate the grit, vision and authenticity women bring to the screen. Because when we tell our stories, we make room for all stories,” said Phiri.

Phiri is well known for her unforgettable role as Niki on Rhythm City (2011-2018). Over the years she has made a significant impact both on-screen and behind the scenes.

An Honours graduate from Wits University’s School of the Arts, Phiri’s career began with a major in fine arts at the National School of the Arts.

She has produced celebrated documentaries and dramas, including Muvhango for SABC. And she has collaborated on projects with Mzansi Magic, Showmax, eTV, Netflix.

Cultivate, empower next generation of creatives

She is also the founder of Girl Next Door Media. And she dedicates her career to cultivating and empowering the next generation of creatives.

She brings a unique blend of storytelling, audience engagement, and an eye for detail, honed from years of experience as both an actress and a producer. in 2020 the sultry actress lost her job as an associate producer in SABC2’s soapie Muvhango. This was after she allegedly secured a role at a rival production without the knowledge of her then boss Duma Ndlovu.

Also Read: Phiri ‘axed’ from Muvhango

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content