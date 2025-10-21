Noluthando Ngema replaces Nirvan Nokwe on ‘Outlaws’

Rising star Noluthando Ngema is stepping into the spotlight with her role as Sihle in the highly anticipated second season of Mzansi Magic’s hit drama series, Outlaws.

For the KwaZulu-Natal-born actress, this marks a major career milestone, and a dream come true.

“I was so shocked out of excitement, obviously,” Ngema recalls of the moment she learned she had landed the role. “My sisters were there too, and I remember screaming at the top of my lungs. It was hard to contain my emotions, but I was extremely happy.”

The road to Outlaws wasn’t without suspense. Ngema sent in a self-tape audition and waited weeks before hearing back.

“During that time, I kept having dreams of people telling me they’d seen me on television.

I even bumped into strangers who said they loved my work, even though I hadn’t done any TV work yet. It felt like confirmation that something great was on the way,” she shares.

Dream comes true

When the callback finally came, Ngema was told the producers loved her tape and wanted her in for a chemistry test and the rest, as she puts it, “is history.”

To prepare for her debut role, Ngema worked closely with acclaimed actress, director, and acting coach Ferry Jele.

“She is such a sweetheart,” says Ngema. “The sessions were so casual that they didn’t even feel like formal acting lessons. She helped me understand Sihle on a deeper level.”

Ngema also immersed herself in character study, drawing inspiration from other strong female leads and observing real people to help her bring authenticity to Sihle’s journey.

Sharing the screen with Thembinkosi Mthembu, who plays her older brother Bandile, was another major highlight.

“It was such an incredible learning experience,” she says. “He’s truly a big brother on and off screen, and working with him helped me grow and refine my craft.”

Bumpy ride

But it wasn’t all glamour on set. Ngema laughs as she recalls her first time galloping on horseback: “I fell off a horse twice. I’ve ridden before, but never at full speed. One moment I felt like I was flying, and the next, I was on the ground. It was fun, though.”

Still, the emotional weight of certain scenes tested her resilience. “The last scene we shot was especially hard,” she admits. “It was emotional for Sihle, and also for me as Noluthando. When the director called ‘cut’, her tears became mine because we were both saying goodbye to something so precious.”

At the heart of Outlaws lies a tragic love story between Sihle and Leruo, played by Lehlohonolo Mayeza. “They’re like Romeo and Juliet. Their love is passionate but doomed by family conflict. Lehlohonolo and I spent a lot of time talking about love and how we saw Sihle and Leruo’s bond. That’s what built our chemistry, communication, collaboration, and friendship.”

As she prepares for viewers to finally meet Sihle, Ngema says she’s most excited to see her hard work come to life on screen.

“This is my first-ever TV break, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it,” she beams. “I’m ready for the life-changing moments that will come with being part of such a big platform.”

Art imitates life

Confident, charming, and unstoppable Ngema embodies everything her character stands for.

“Sihle is ambitious, stubborn, and absolutely gorgeous. In isiZulu, we would say unenkani and that’s definitely something we share.”

Ngema is joined by other new cast members, such as the likes of Thandolwethu Zondi as Thunzi Biyela and Mamodibe Ramodibe as Buang.

