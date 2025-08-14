Nomalanga Shozi on being the leading lady of BET’s ‘Black Gold’

In her most ambitious role yet, Nomalanga Shozi steps into the fiery shoes of Amandla Zungu, a principled and passionate “daughter of the soil” whose life is upended by her father’s brutal murder and a betrayal that forces her into exile.

Set in the sugarcane belt of KwaZulu-Natal, the bustling Empangeni township, and the industrial edge of Richards Bay, Black Gold blends rural traditions with urban grit in a way that feels both authentic and cinematic.

For Shozi, a proud KZN native, the landscape is not just a backdrop but a living, breathing character.

Alpha female role

As Amandla navigates the male-dominated worlds of mining and business, she evolves. She becomes a revolutionary force fighting for her family’s legacy, justice, and dignity in a land scarred by exploitation.

It’s a layered, magnetic performance that balances resilience, vulnerability, and quiet power. Firmly cementing Shozi’s status as one of the commanding leading women of contemporary African television.

“Amandla isn’t just a character I play, she’s a reflection of so many African women I’ve known. Strong, complex, and carrying the weight of both history and hope. This role demanded every part of me, my craft, my courage, and my heart. I’m proud to stand in her shoes and tell a story that feels deeply ours. And it will resonate anywhere in the world,” said Shozi.

Family dynamics in a perfect setting

The drama has themes of family, legacy, justice, and forbidden romance. It pulses with betrayal, greed, tenderness, and hope. The dialogue moves seamlessly between English and isiZulu, adding depth and cultural richness. The cinematography captures both the sweeping beauty of the South African landscape and the tense intimacy of human conflict.

Produced by BET Africa and Black Brain Productions, Black Gold is a female-driven saga with Amandla Zungu leading the charge.

Black Gold premieres August 18 2025 on BET Africa (DStv Channel 129). It airs Monday to Thursday at 6.30pm.

