Nombulelo Mhlongo on Philisiwe Dlomo’s emotional reckoning on Scandal!

Philisiwe Dlomo has never been a woman to wear her pain loudly. On Scandal!, she has survived betrayal, emotional isolation and the quiet devastation that comes from always being the strong one.

But in the current season, viewers are finally seeing the cracks and, in those cracks, something tender and unexpected is beginning to grow.

That something is Mthunzi.

The unlikely romance between Philisiwe and the once-feared manipulator has become one of the show’s most compelling storylines. Not because it is neat or comfortable, but because it is deeply human.

Season of reckoning for Philisiwe

According to actress Nombulelo Mhlongo, who plays Philisiwe, her character is no longer running from what she feels.

“Philisiwe is emotionally conflicted. She’s stronger than she’s ever been, but strength doesn’t erase pain. She’s in a season of reckoning, confronting unresolved trauma while still trying to move forward with dignity,” Mhlongo told Sunday World.

That reckoning is visible in the way Philisiwe now moves through the world. Softer, more self-aware, and less willing to hide behind survival mode. Even her bond with Mthunzi, a man known more for his chaos than his compassion, reflects that shift.

“Philisiwe is drawn to Mthunzi’s emotional honesty. He doesn’t perform goodness; he struggles with it. That mirrors her own inner battle, and I think she feels seen in his presence,” Mhlongo explains.

Onscreen, that connection feels fragile and charged. Philisiwe is careful with Mthunzi, measured in her words and guarded in her body language. Yet unmistakably open in a way viewers have never seen before. Mhlongo says that restraint is intentional.

“His complexity forces Philisiwe to be more reactive than declarative. I play her with silence, breath and subtle reactions rather than overt emotion.”

Audiences captivated by storyline

That subtlety is what has made the storyline resonate so strongly with audiences. Many see their own emotional contradictions reflected in Philisiwe’s choices. She is a woman who has lost much, yet still wants to love.

“Playing a woman who doesn’t want to be rescued but still longs for connection requires emotional precision,” Mhlongo says.

The character herself puts it more simply: she may not be ready for love, but she is willing. And that willingness, in a woman who has spent so long protecting herself, feels like a quiet revolution.

Beyond romance, the storyline is opening up wider conversations, especially among women. Conversations about emotional labour, forgiveness and the pressure to always be strong.

Life-changing role

“I hope it sparks conversations about emotional boundaries and how women often sacrifice their own emotional needs just to keep going,” Mhlongo says.

For the actress, the role has been both challenging and deeply meaningful.

“It’s taught me that love is rarely clean or simple. Second chances don’t erase the past, but they can redefine the future.”

As Philisiwe continues to unravel on screen, shedding the version of herself built purely for survival, viewers are being invited into something far more intimate: a woman learning to choose herself without closing her heart.

