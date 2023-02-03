Nomcebo Zikode reflects on possibility of winning first Grammy

The 65th annual Grammy Awards ceremony is around the corner and Nomcebo Zikode is excited and looking forward to be acknowledged on the global stage.

On Sunday, Nomcebo stands a chance of notching up perhaps her most impressive achievement, winning a Grammy Award.

The platinum-selling South African artist is nominated in the Best Global Music Performance for category for Bayethe, her monumental collaboration with Wouter Kellerman and Zakes Bantwini.

Zikode said when she received the informing her about the nomination, she was happy. She then called Zakes and Wouter

“I was just so blown away because this is something I didn’t think would come this fast. The Grammys are huge, so for me to get that opportunity to be nominated feels like I’m a winner already,” said Zikode.

“Just to get the recognition from the Grammys means a lot, and I’ll never forget this moment [and how it feels].”

Recalling how the song came about, she said Wouter had been trying to reach out to “the lady who sings Jerusalema“.

“People had tried to suggest other people for him to work with, but he insisted on us working together. Luckily, he met with Zakes Bantwini at the Samas [South African Music Awards] and they communicated that they then wanted all three of us to collaborate on a song.”

It all came together in a short period of time, and within weeks of the song’s release, it was nominated at the Grammys. While she considers merely being nominated as a win already, Nomcebo is also excited about the prospect of bringing the award home.

Going forward, she said people should expect an album from her.

“I’m looking forward to giving them new music. I’m also looking forward to opening my own company. I’m not going to have many artists under the company, just one or two. Look out for that soon,” she said.

