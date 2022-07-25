Nompumelelo Vilakazi scoops another award for role in ‘DiepCity’

DiepCity’s most-talked about actress Nompumelelo Vilakazi scooped the Best Newcomer Actress award during the ninth Simon “Mabhunu” Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards.

Vilakazi took the gong home for her role as Snenhlanhla on Mzansi Magic’s popular weekday telenovela.

The awards ceremony, hosted by Khaya Mthethwa, was held at the Durban International Film Festival on Saturday. In attendance were government representatives, industry professionals, TV and film personalities including Ravi Pillay, Thembi Mtshali, Leleti Khumalo, and Jimmy Jean-Louis.

Vilakazi also reigned supreme at the Royalty Soapie Awards in 2021, walking away with the Outstanding Newcomer gong. She had been nominated in three categories.

The actress, who could not attend the awards ceremony due to “unforeseen circumstances”, took to her social media platform to thank everyone who believed in her.

“Thank you so much to the board who voted [for me]. Thank you to the DiepCity cast and crew, this would not have been possible without you family,” she wrote.

Best Television Categories

Thobani Nzuza ehostela

Baby Cele Uzalo

Khaya Dladla ehostela

Fundiswa Zwane Imbewu: The Seed

Khanyisani Kheswa Vula Vala

Nompumelelo Vilakazi DiepCity

Best Film Categories

Byron McNeil Time and Tide

Rizelle Januk Time and Tide

Sir. Roelof Twijnstra Tokoloshe The Calling

Mandisa Vilakazi Salamina

Vuyo Biyela Salamina

Thulisile Dlamini Help

Richard Green Tokoloshe The Calling

Tanner Mitchison Nineteen Eighty-Six

Andile Buwa Salamina

Ndoni Kandima Africa

Thokozani Khumalo Zulomnyama RSA Ft Scelo Gowane Egoli

James C Williamson Fried Barry

Andile Buwa Salamina

Lamar Bonhomme Time and Tide

Jess Lambson Between The Tides

Jamila Janna Hluleka Wild coast Wallflower

Tanner Mitchison A Measure of Distance

