Nonku Williams comes clean on Beverly Steyn debt claims

Former Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star Nonku Williams has finally addressed claims made by Real Housewives of Cape Town cast member Beverly Steyn.

Steyn earlier this week alleged that Williams, whom she met on Ultimate Girls Trip Jamaica, owes her money following a loan agreement that has since soured their friendship.

The controversy erupted on social media after Steyn publicly accused Williams of failing to repay money she had borrowed. She alleged that the debt was formalised through a signed agreement with a clear repayment deadline.

Debt issue unresolved for months

Steyn said the matter had gone unresolved for months, which led her to speak out publicly and pursue legal options.

Taking to her Instagram page, Williams responded to the allegations. She acknowledged the fact that there was a financial agreement between her and Steyn. And she agreed that she had failed to pay back the money on the agreed timeline.

“I take full responsibility for not handling this matter the way I should have. This is not a case of refusing to pay but one of delayed payment and poor communication from my part,” she wrote.

Williams apologised to Steyn and admitted that her silence worsened the situation. She expressed regret for their public fall-out.

She also appealed for empathy, saying the dispute has taken a toll on her and her family, particularly her children.

Williams admits debt, cites struggles

“I’m a single mom for the longest time. And anyone in my shoes knows how heavy that responsibility can be. There is a constant pressure to provide the very best for your children, especially the things you never had growing up.

“What hurts me the most is that the person who shared this publicly does not understand or did not consider the mental and emotional toll this has taken on my children. My child has just started a new campus. And this should never be the first thing she is known for,” she wrote.

Steyn, however, maintains that the issue goes beyond a simple delay. She has claimed that the money was never intended as a gift. And she said repeated attempts to resolve the matter privately were unsuccessful.

According to Steyn, legal action is now being considered to recover the money owed.

“I have accepted your apology but my legal team is moving forward. Everything I have stated above is factual. I have receipts,” wrote Steyn.

The exact sum has not been publicly confirmed. However, Steyn previously revealed that Williams had initially requested a significantly larger amount. Though only part of it was ultimately loaned.

