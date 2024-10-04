Nota asks for prayers as he hands himself over to police

As he turned himself in at the Randburg police station, controversial music executive Nhlamulo Nota Baloyi requested prayers.

Baloyi is accused of raping actress and singer Itumeleng Bokaba.

Bokaba opened a case of rape at the Douglasdale police station against Baloyi. Baloyi acknowledged that he was in a romantic relationship with the actress.

Worst day of my life

Baloyi, who has been outspoken about the accusations he is currently facing, requested on X that his fans remember him in their prayers as he turned himself in on Friday morning.

“Handing myself in at Randburg police station and hoping for the best. Please keep me in your prayers; this is officially the worst day of my life so far,” wrote Baloyi.

The music executive claimed that the actress tried to communicate with him in May 2017, when the budding musician had asked for contacts of one of the popular rappers in the country.

She purportedly stated that the star had included her in a hip-hop song that was released under Baloyi’s record label.

House visits arranged

Baloyi began flirting with the TV star, and eventually house visits were arranged.

“You were on my mind the entire time since I got back,” the actress once stated to the record label executive in a WhatsApp conversation.

“I don’t know what to make of you. I think you have to be clearer about what you want from me before we continue. I’m an emotional person; I don’t want to hurt myself.

“If I gave you the impression that I can do casual hook-ups, I lied. My kitty cat and my heart are connected.

“So, I’m giving you a chance to run now. If you don’t take it, don’t blame me.

