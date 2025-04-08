Nota Baloyi apologises for hateful comments, declares he’s broke

Controversial music executive Nhlamulo Nota Baloyi has made a U-turn and apologised for the racist remarks he made against white people. However, he said he could not pay a fine, citing that he is broke.

Complaints regarding statements made by Baloyi on DJ Sbu’s Hustlers Corner podcast prompted the South African Human Rights Commission to launch an investigation.

Baloyi’s accusations that white people are less human than black people caused a stir.

He told the podcast: “They are an inferior species [compared] to us. We are Homo sapiens; they have Neanderthal blood in them. This is science,” he said in the podcast recently.

“This science was not done by black people; it was done by them. The white population is shrinking. For us, it makes no sense to descend into the savagery that they have.”

In February, an unrepentant Baloyi told Sunday World that he “cannot apologise for stating facts, and I am glad to have been able to give those with Neanderthal ancestry a much-needed racial sensitivity crash course”.

However, in a letter written on Tuesday, which Sunday World has seen, Baloyi made a sharp U-turn.

Remarks contrary to values of equality

He addressed the complaint regarding his remarks made in the podcast, which premiered on February 17, and the remarks made in the G2G podcast by Galston Anthony, which premiered on March 19.

“I deeply regret the incidents and offer my heartfelt apologies for any distress caused by my words. My words were inappropriate, and I am genuinely sorry for any harm caused.

“My remarks were unlawful and contrary to the values of equality, respect, and dignity that I strive to uphold.

“I am committed to learning from this incident and making amends. I recognise the gravity of my remarks, and I wish to apologise formally to all those affected,” wrote Baloyi.

He wrote further: “I wish to extend my heartfelt apologies to anyone who felt threatened or hurt by my words.

“I understand the importance of fostering a culture of respect, and I am committed to turning this incident into a learning experience, both for myself and the people who follow my content.

“I believe that through honest dialogue and sincere apologies, we can work towards healing and reconciliation. I am committed to this process and to rebuilding trust.”

Baloyi said he knows his comments were hurtful and inappropriate and deeply regrets any pain they may have caused.

Baloyi acknowledges the harm he caused

He wrote: “I am committed to fostering unity and understanding among all communities, and I will take steps to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

“This includes seeking guidance and training on respectful communication and conflict resolution.

“I fully acknowledge the harm that my remarks may have caused and undertake not to repeat remarks that are harmful and incite harm.”

He continued: “I am deeply sorry for any distress or division that resulted from my words, and I am committed to making amends and working towards healing and reconciliation.

“I am committed to changing my behaviour and ensuring that my actions align with the values of equality, respect, and dignity.

“I will strive to be a better representative for my community and to promote a culture of human rights.”

He said he will participate in sensitivity training and community service administered by the commission.

