Nota Baloyi nabbed in court for violating K.O court order

Controversial music executive Nhlamulo Nota Baloyi has been arrested while he was appearing at the Randburg magistrate’s court on Thursday.

Baloyi was out on bail, and was appearing for his rape matter. The matter was earlier postponed to verify the WhatsApp chats between him and his accuser Itumeleng Bokaba.

In a twist of fate, the police issued Baloyi with a warrant of arrest while he was appearing in court on Thursday. The arrest was for a separate matter, which involved rapper K.O, after he was found guilty of being in contempt of court.

Nabbed while appearing over his rape case

Baloyi initially ignored a court order obtained by K.O, real name Ntokozo Mdluli. K.O had initially asked him to refrain from sharing information implicating him in the assassination of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes.

The order, which we have seen, reads in parts:

“The Sheriff of the court and the South African Police Service are directed to take the respondent into custody and to deliver the respondent to the Leeuwkop Prison or any other prison within Gauteng for a period of sixty days,” reads the order.

The SETE hitmaker had obtained a court interdict after Baloyi took to social media to implicate him in the murder. On February 10 2023, after rapper AKA’s death, Baloyi accused K.O and his family of being behind the recording of the superstar’s murder.

Interdicted over social media posts linking K.O to AKA murder

He stated that K.O’s brother, Siya Mdluli, who was AKA’s road manager, was present when the artist was killed. The rapper was shot dead by unknown assailants in Durban, who connived with him, Baloyi wrote. Because of that, Baloyi thought they were implicated in AKA’s murder.

Baloyi’s arrest on Thursday took place while Bokaba was present in court accompanied by her family. He was also accompanied by his parents.

The matter was, however, postponed to January 28 to allow the prosecutors to consult with Bokaba.

Baloyi’s attorney, Matamela Khorommbi, told Sunday World that the state has arranged to meet up with Bokaba for consultation.

“The docket was not before court today; the court could not get hold of the investigating officer. As things stand, we do not know whether those WhatsApp chats were verified or not. So the matter has been postponed for docket and for the outcomes of the consultations,” said Khorommbi.

