Nota Baloyi speaks out after complainant drops rape charges

Music producer Nhamulo Nota Baloyi has spoken out after a rape charge against him was withdrawn. Actress Itumeleng Bokaba withdrew the rape charge against Nota, citing that she needs to focus on her career. The former Rhythm City star issued a statement on her Instagram page on Friday that she is stepping back from the case to focus on a significant career opportunity. Victim wants to focus on big career opportunity Bokaba clarified that her decision does not diminish her experience or the allegations. It is based on the need to dedicate herself fully to this new chapter in her life, she said.   "I have recently been presented with an amazing career opportunity. One that I never saw coming but that I know is truly aligned with my purpose. "This project requires my full focus, dedication, and for me to remain in a positive headspace so that I can give it my best," she stated. Speaking to Sunday World, Nota said it takes years to build a reputation and his precedes him. He also shared that nobody who he cares about believed the allegations put against him at the time. Nota feels somewhat vindicated "My family has been both emotionally and financially supportive throughout. The most concerning thing for me is that the complainant still thinks that this is a joke. She does not care about the hurt and pain she has caused me and my family. And also how her handling of the matter triggers real victims," said Baloyi. Meanwhile, American rapper Jay Z, real name Shawn Carter, who was fingered in a sexual assault case, is a free man after the charges were dropped. Rapper Jay Z welcomes rape charge dismissal Jay Z revealed the financial impact of the dismissed rape case, which was led by attorney Tony Buzbee. In a statement after the dismissal, he revealed he lost out on deals that would bring in $20-million per year. "Immediately after Mr Buzbee went public with his false accusations, my company Roc Nation lost contracts in the sports and entertainment space that would have generated revenues of approximately $20-million per year," he wrote in a countersuit filed after the dismissal. Civil suit was without merit In a statement shared on his social media platforms, he said the civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere. "The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims. I would not wish this experience on anyone," said Jay Z. Also Read: Jay Z fingered in sexual assault case against teenager