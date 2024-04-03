After 15 years with the public broadcaster, seasoned news anchor Noxolo Mtshali has announced her departure from the SABC. Mtshali announced on social media that her time as an Isizulu news anchor for the SABC was coming to an end. She said she began her career 15 years ago as a kids news presenter in 2009. Subsequently, she assumed responsibility for the main news bulletin's weather report and began hosting the lunchtime and evening news bulletins. In June 2023, Mtshali started presenting a three-hour breakfast show called Ekhaya Jikelele. She went on to say that nothing makes her happier than reading the news in IsiZulu, her mother tongue, and feeling proud of it. End of a chapter "I learned a lot; I grew so much as a news anchor and as a presenter," she wrote on her social media account. "Unfortunately, everything comes to an end. I am heartbroken to announce that 27/03 was my last bulletin at the SABC Zulu desk. Thank you, SABC News, for the opportunity. "Thank you so much to my wonderful audience, who always showed me their greatest love, sending messages of appreciation and support. "I love you so much, sizwe sikaPhunga noMageba , and also a lot of non-Zulu-speaking people who tuned in even when they couldn’t understand a word that was uttered. Unkulunkulu anibusise ." https://www.instagram.com/p/C5Qz0R_CTqF/?utm_sourceig_web_copy_link&igshMzRlODBiNWFlZA Unique broadcasting talent During her time at the SABC, Mtshali was able to capture many South African viewers with her pure, heartwarming, and unique broadcasting talent. She is not just a news anchor; she also does voiceover work and serves as a brand ambassador. As she leaves the public broadcaster, the seasoned broadcaster has not disclosed her next course of action. Also Read: Broadcast journalist Aldrin Sampear bids farewell to SAfm Mbaliyesizwe Ngiba bids farewell to 'Umkhokha' as Zodwa dies Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content